Chelsea already handed huge selection boost vs Arsenal after receiving Moises Caicedo confirmation
Enzo Maresca breathed a huge sigh of relief after claiming a 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League, but the positives for Chelsea extended way beyond the result.
The victory at Stamford Bridge saw Maresca's side move into fourth place and into the Champions League places, although fifth place is likely to secure a spot in Europe's biggest club competition next season.
With 10 games left to play in the league, Chelsea have a tricky set of fixtures awaiting them, particularly in the next month with London derbies against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford all coming up in their next three league matches.
Chelsea will require their best players to be available and at their best to secure wins at a critical point of the season and their goal of clinching Champions League qualification.
One player who is now walking a tight-rope is midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 23-year-old has received nine bookings this season so far and is one caution away from a two-match ban.
After putting in a star performance against the Foxes, which saw Marc Cucurella score the only goal of the game to secure all three points for the Blues, Caicedo was able to avoid a yellow card and will definitely be available to face Arsenal at the Emirates on March 16. A huge boost for the visitors, who will be firm underdogs for the derby in north London.
Enzo Maresca outlines clear Moises Caicedo selection decision
The 45-year-old made it clear he would not rest the Ecuador international against Leicester to ensure he would be available for selection against Arsenal.
Caicedo would miss the home clash against Spurs at the beginning of April if he gets booked against Arsenal, however Maresca is clearly willing to take that risk in order to have his best players on the pitch at all possible times.
"At this moment for us, it’s about winning games," Maresca said earlier this month when asked about potentially resting Caicedo for Chelsea's last game against Leicester. "We need to win games, so we cannot plan giving Moi a rest thinking that he can play Arsenal.
"We need to win against Leicester and then we need to focus on how we can beat Arsenal. It's just game by game and we need our best players on the pitch."