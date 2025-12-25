Chelsea's January 2026 schedule in full as nine fixtures & four competitions await Blues

A hectic beginning to 2026 awaits Enzo Maresca and Chelsea after their January schedule was fully confirmed.

It's been a positive 2025 for Chelsea in general after winning both the Conference League and Club World Cup earlier in the year, as well as securing qualification and a return to the Champions League.

Maresca has successfully navigated through many injury problems, as well as managing the likes of Reece James and Pedro Neto to ensure they become regulars in the side instead of irregular minutes due to fitness issues.

Chelsea are now fighting for a spot in the top four, and remain in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, as well as their FA Cup campaign starting the new year.

"We are there, we are in the Premier League fighting, we are in the semi-finals, Carabao Cup, in the Champions League, we are there," Maresca said when asked about Chelsea's current position.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"FA Cup, we're going to start in January, so I think we are in a very good place in this moment."

Nine games await the Blues in January after their schedule was revealed in full, following Arsenal's Carabao Cup victory which set up a semi-final tie between the clubs.

It's a busy month for Chelsea, who will largely remain in London other than their trip to Manchester City at the beginning of the month and Naples on January 28 in the Champions League.

Chelsea's January 2026 fixture schedule in full

Sun 4 Jan: Man City (a) - 5.30pm / Premier League

Wed 7 Jan: Fulham (a) - 7.30pm / Premier League

Sat 10 Jan: Charlton Athletic (a) - 8pm / FA Cup third round

Wed 14 Jan: Arsenal (h) - 8pm / Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg

Sat 17 Jan: Brentford (h) - 3pm / Premier League

Wed 21 Jan: Pafos (h) - 8pm / Champions League

Sun 25 Jan: Crystal Palace (a) - 2pm / Premier League

Wed 28 Jan: Napoli (a) - 8pm / Champions League

Sat 31 Jan: West Ham (h) - 5.30pm / Premier League