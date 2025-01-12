Chelsea learn FA Cup opponents as fourth round ties confirmed
Chelsea will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round, it has been confirmed.
Enzo Maresca's side confirmed their spot in the FA Cup fourth round following a 5-0 win over League Two side Morecambe at Stamford Bridge.
They have been rewarded with an away trip to the south coast to face Brighton, who they will also face in the Premier League a week later at the Amex Stadium.
Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday 8th February 2025, with confirmation of the exact fixture details, including times and dates, to follow in due course.
Other notable fourth round ties see Liverpool travel to Plymouth, Everton host Bournemouth and Spurs travel to Aston Villa.
Confirmed FA Cup fourth round ties
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Leeds United vs Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Preston or Charlton vs Wycombe Wanderers
Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves
Mansfield Town or Wigan vs Fulham
Birmingham City vs Newcastle United
Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool
Everton vs Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton or Swansea City vs Burnley
Leyton Orient or Derby County vs Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace
Stoke City vs Cardiff City