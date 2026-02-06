Chelsea make Champions League squad decision as player axed for Mamadou Sarr return

Chelsea have confirmed a change in their Champions League for the knockout stages after the closing of the January transfer window.

Liam Rosenior's side have secured their place in the last-16 of the Champions League, which will see them learn their fate later this month, after clinching a top-eight spot, finishing sixth in the league phase.

A 3-2 win over Napoli last month ensured Chelsea avoided the play-offs, which will see the Blues face the winners of one of the ties between Monaco vs PSG or Qarabag vs Newcastle.

Now the league phase is over, Rosenior's side have the chance to make changes to their squad as the Road to Budapest intensifies.

Chelsea were quiet in the January transfer window in terms of incomings. However, it did see defender Mamadou Sarr get recalled from BlueCo sister club RC Strasbourg, with Rosenior's defence needing reinforcements amid injuries to Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as Wesley Fofana's minutes being managed.

IMAGO / Lobeca

Following Sarr's Chelsea return, UEFA has confirmed the 20-year-old's inclusion in the squad, which will see him be available for selection.

One player has had to make way for the Senegal international, and it is midfielder Dario Essugo.

It hardly comes as a surprise with the fellow 20-year-old currently sidelined with injury.

Rosenior confirmed last month that Essugo suffered a setback after slipping in training, which has ruled him out for at least another month.

"Unfortunately, Dario picked up a really unfortunate injury," revealed Rosenior. "He slipped in training and will be out for over a month."

Chelsea's confirmed squad for 2025/26 Champions League knockout stages

Player List A

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, Reece James, Mamadou Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu, Estevao Willian, Alejandro Garnacho

IMAGO / Sportimage

Player List B

Goalkeepers: Ted Curd, Max Merrick, Jack Austin, Hudson Sands, Toby Bell, Freddy Bernal

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Genesis Antwi, Richard Olise, Harrison Murray-Campbell, Kobe Barbour, Kaiden Wilson, Olutayo Subuloye, Calvin Diakite, Isago Silva, Lewi Richards, Dante Waite

Midfielders: Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Jimi Tauriainen, Romeo Lavia, Reggie Walsh, Harrison McMahon, Leo Cardoso, Landon Emenalo, Sol Gordon, Ollie Harrison, Shaun Wade, Charles Holland, Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong, Ibrahim Rabbaj

Forwards: Shumaira Mheuka, Chizaram Ezenwata, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen

Chelsea are yet to confirm their final squad, with the squad only being list on UEFA, who are still showing players who have departed the club, including Tyrique George and Ato Ampah.

Rosenior will be battling with injuries, with Colwill hoped to be back before the end of the season, and Jamie Gittens set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring tear.