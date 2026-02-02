Every Chelsea transfer completed in January as Liam Rosenior welcomes back defender

The January transfer window has now closed and Chelsea's business was dominated by outgoings.

After a month of transfer dealings, Chelsea's biggest move of the move was appointing Liam Rosenior as the club's new head coach after Enzo Maresca's departure.

Chelsea have looked to reduce their squad numbers and managed to do so, including the mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Raheem Sterling.

David Datro Fofana, Aaron Anselmino and Kendry Paez were among those who found new clubs for the second half of the season, while Tyrique George completed a move to Everton. He could have played his final game for Chelsea after the loan deal included an option to buy this summer.

Chelsea tried to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, but Liverpool won the race to sign the 20-year-old defender in a deal worth around €70m, which will see the centre-back join the Reds this summer.

Instead, Chelsea have welcomed back Mamadou Sarr after his loan deal at Strasbourg was terminated, which has seen Anselmino head to France to bolster their defence.

Facundo Buonanotte's time at the club was cut short after he was signed on loan to cover for Cole Palmer last summer. He returned to Brighton before immediately heading to Leeds United.

Absolute Chelsea takes a look through Chelsea's business over who arrived at the club and who finalised exits from Stamford Bridge.

Incomings

Permanent

Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday - academy

Recalls

Kiano Dyer from Volendam - loan

Leo Castledine from Huddersfield Town - loan

Kendry Paez from RC Strasbourg - loan

Teddy Sharman-Lowe from Bolton Wanderers - loan

Caleb Wiley from Watford - loan

Mamadou Sarr from RC Strasbourg - loan

Departures

Permanent

Facundo Buonanotte to Brighton & Hove Albion - recalled from loan

Leo Castledine to Middlesbrough

Raheem Sterling - free agent by mutual consent

Yahya Idrissi to AC Milan

Joel Philbert to Tottenham Hotspur

Ato Ampah to Stoke City

Loan

Kendry Paez to River Plate

Frankie Runham to Ipswich Town

Joseph Wheeler-Henry to Brentford

Aaron Anselmino to RC Strasbourg

David Datro Fofana to RC Strasbourg

Tyrique George to Everton - option to buy included

Axel Disasi to West Ham*

Dujuan Richards to Leicester City*

*Expected to be completed