Three Chelsea stars are already looking to start discussions over improved contracts, which the club would like to delay until the summer, according to reports.

Chelsea's contract policies in recent years have been quite clear.

They sign players on long contracts, but relatively on lower wages, with performance-incentive bonuses or incremental pay rise clauses added to the deals, such as the reported arrangements with Cole Palmer.

This approach will, at times, rule Chelsea out of some potential signings, since they cannot compete with clubs that are willing to offer higher salaries.

Marc Guéhi completes his move to Manchester City 🩵 pic.twitter.com/rHvbYVXiT4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 19, 2026

According to the BBC, this was the case with Marc Guehi, who recently joined Manchester City, although it was not the only reason Chelsea decided not to make a move for the defender.

The report claims that Chelsea were always unlikely to match the £300,000-a-week salary that City offered to the Cobham graduate.

Had Chelsea offered such a deal, it would have reportedly made Guehi the highest-paid player at the club, eclipsing Reece James' £250,000-a-week.

IMAGO / Colorsport

James is said to be the only Chelsea player earning more than £200,000 a week in the squad, despite the club having one of the highest annual wage bills in the Premier League.

It is easy to see why some of the key players are reportedly looking to have conversations over possible improved contracts while still having years left in their deals.

The BBC claims that key midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, as well as Levi Colwill, are all hoping to improve their existing deals.

IMAGO / Newspix

Fernandez's current contract runs until 2032, Caicedo until 203, and Colwill until 2029. Chelsea also have the option to extend Caicedo's and Colwill's contracts by a further 12 months.

Considering the duration of these contracts, on paper, Chelsea should not be under any pressure to agree to enter contract negotiations.

That said, keeping unhappy players, especially the key ones, is never ideal since other clubs would be ready to pounce on any opportunities. For now, Chelsea are said to plan to delay any potential talks until the summer.