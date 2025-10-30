Chelsea make decision over Malo Gusto’s future as fresh contract plan revealed

Chelsea are in talks with Malo Gusto over a new contract, which would see the defender extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and earn a pay rise, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has played various roles under Enzo Maresca this season - from right-back, his natural position, left-back, and even in midfield.

Thanks to his versatility, Gusto has made 10 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this term, seven of which were as a starter.

Bear in mind that while Reece James, the team captain, is clearly still the first-choice right back, Maresca is still cautious about his workload following recent long-term hamstring injury absences, so Gusto's presence has proved crucial to the team.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea are now hoping to extend the former Lyon defender's contract by a year or two, despite his current deal still running until 2030, and offer him a pay rise.

This is not a new strategy for Chelsea, who extended Cole Palmer's and Nicolas Jackson's contracts last year despite their still being on lengthy deals at the time.

Moises Caicedo has recently been said to be close to being rewarded with an improved contract, too, although in his case, the duration of the deal is expected to remain the same.

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

RMC Sport also mentions that Chelsea, who are currently in negotiations with Gusto's representatives, are also offering the deal to ward off potential suitors for the France international.

Several big clubs reportedly showed interest in Gusto last summer, and a new deal would not only put Chelsea in a better position in any negotiations, it would also help convince the defender to turn down approaches from other clubs.