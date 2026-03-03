Chelsea make major decision over 2026-27 home kit as predicted design leaked

Chelsea are set to have a major change on their home kit for the 2026-27 season, according to reports.

With the 2025/26 campaign coming to its conclusion in the coming months, which sees Chelsea fighting in the Premier League for a top five place, as well as still being in the FA Cup and Champions League, attention off the pitch has already turned to next season.

Although work for the club's kits is likely to be all but finalised for next season, details over the club's strips are beginning to emerge ahead of their launches in a few months.

As revealed by Footy Headlines, Chelsea are set for a change to the club's crest next season, coming away from their usual full crest.

It is suggested Chelsea will use the lion icon instead of the full crest, with the kit combining the colour scheme of Bright Blue with Midwest Gold, along with white.

Nike will not use the full crest but the lion icon for the 2026-27 #Chelsea home kit, as reported by @Footy_Headlines.



📸 Predicted design below: pic.twitter.com/oR1GvBYRsr — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) March 2, 2026

It is reportedly expected to be released in May 2026, which could see Chelsea debut the colours in one of their final matches of the current campaign - something they have done many times before.

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership will be keen to have a front-of-short sponsorship to go on the home shirt once the season commences in August.

Like the 2024/25 season, Chelsea spent the majority of this season without a front-of-shirt sponsor. A deal with IFS for the remainder of the campaign, which is reportedly worth in excess of £15m, was recently agreed.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea's commercial position will strengthen should they qualify for the Champions League again next season.

Liam Rosenior's side are in a battle with Aston Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool, which will require Chelsea to improve their form heading into the final months of the campaign.