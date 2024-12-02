Chelsea learn pot number for 2025 Club World Cup draw with Inter Miami to open tournament
Chelsea have learned which pot they will be in for the 2025 Club World Cup draw.
Enzo Maresca’s side will learn their fate for next summer’s tournament on Thursday 5th December 2024 when the draw is made at 6pm UK (1pm ET / 10am PT) in Miami, United States.
In the new 32-team competition, which saw Chelsea qualify following their 2021 triumph in Porto, Maresca’s Blues will be joined by just one fellow Premier League club - Manchester City.
Who Chelsea will face remains unknown for now, but ahead of the draw their pot number has been confirmed. As reported by CAZE TV, Chelsea will be in Pot 2 for the 2025 Club World Cup draw.
Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and RB Salzburg join the Blues. Meanwhile, Manchester City are in Pot 2 along with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Inter Miami are in Pot 4, however they will open the tournament as the host team and play the first game of the 2025 Club World Cup in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.
The competition will begin on June 15th 2025 and conclude on July 13th 2025, with the final set to take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
As revealed by CAZE TV, here are the confirmed pots for Thursday's draw.
Confirmed Pots for 2025 Club World Cup
Pot 1
Manchester City (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Bayern Munich (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Flamengo (BRA)
Palmeiras (BRA)
River Plate (ARG)
Fluminense (BRA)
Pot 2
Chelsea (ENG)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Porto (POR)
Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
Juventus (ITA)
FC Salzburg (AUT)
Pot 3
Al Hilal (KSA)
Ulsan HD FC (KOR)
Al Ahly (EGY)
Wydad (MAR)
Monterrey (MEX)
Club Leon (MEX)
Boca Juniors (ARG)
Botafogo (BRA)
Pot 4
Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
Al Ain (UAE)
ES Tunis (TUN)
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
Pachuca (MEX)
Seattle Sounders (USA)
Auckland City (NZL)
Inter Miami (USA)