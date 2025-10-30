Chelsea receive Marc Cucurella blow after Carabao Cup win over Wolves

Marc Cucurella is another Chelsea player who is facing suspension after their 4-3 win over Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday.

Liam Delap will serve his suspension when Chelsea visit Tottenham Hotspur for a Premier League bout on Saturday for his red card against Wolves.

However, while red cards in the Carabao Cup carry over to the next Premier League game, yellow card accumulations are competition-specific.

Therefore, Cucurella, who received a yellow card in the 90th minute against Wolves, his second in the competition, will serve his suspension in the quarter-final match against Cardiff City in December.

IMAGO / News Images

Accumulating two yellow cards in the Carabao Cup leads to a one-match suspension.

Several other Chelsea players are on a yellow card, such as Tyrique George and Estevao, but fortunately, the slates are wiped clean in the quarter-final stage.

Cucurella's suspension means Jorrel Hato, who started on Wednesday, will be Chelsea's only obvious left-back option for the quarter-final.

That said, the fact that Cucurella is available for Saturday's visit to Tottenham Hotspur could prove crucial, too.

IMAGO / IPS

The Spain international has featured in all of Chelsea's nine Premier League games this season, eight of which were as a starter.

This shows how important he is to Enzo Maresca's plans at Chelsea.

Chelsea currently sit ninth in the Premier League table after last weekend's defeat to Sunderland and are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal and three points behind third-placed Tottenham.

A win could put Chelsea back in a good spot to compete for the top four, while a defeat would cement their place in the mid-table battle, at least for a while.