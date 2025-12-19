Chelsea receive Pep Guardiola update over Man City future amid Enzo Maresca links

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has played down rumours of his potential exit at the end of the season amid reports that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is seen as a replacement candidate.

Maresca already responded to these rumours, insisting that he is happy at Chelsea and would stay at the club next season.

So, it is hardly a surprise that Guardiola also had to deal with similar questions.

Guardiola's words would actually be more important in this case, since these speculations would only matter if he were to leave Manchester City in the summer before his contract ends in 2027.

Just like Maresca, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was quick to play down the rumours.

"In the last three to four years, in a certain period, I'm asked that question," Guardiola said in Friday's press conference when asked whether he would stay at Manchester City next season.

"Sooner or later, at 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City.

"You said it perfectly, I have 18 months (left in my contract). I'm so happy and excited with the development of the team, and that's all I can say."

"There are no discussions. End of the subject," the Spaniard added.

"I'm here but who knows what's going to happen in the future?

"Even if I have 10 years or six months in my contract. Football changes a lot. Now I'm focusing on West Ham and gold in a few days with my dad, that's all."

If, as Guardiola claimed, he is not thinking of leaving Manchester City at the end of this season, then there is no reason for Chelsea fans to be worried, regardless of whether Maresca is on their shortlist or not.

Maresca's contract at Chelsea also runs until 2029, with the club having the option to extend it by another 12 months, so they will have the final say on this matter.