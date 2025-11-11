Chelsea summer signing makes career leap after first international call-up

RC Strasbourg striker and pending Chelsea signing Emmanuel Emegha has earned his first Netherlands senior call-up in the November international break.

KNVB confirmed its official statement on OnsOranje that the Netherlands head coach, Ronald Koeman, has added Emegha to his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania.

The statement adds that the decision was made due to the uncertainty over the physical condition of Ajax's Wout Weghorst, who is not completely fit.

"For 22-year-old Emegha, who reports to Zeist during the morning, it is his first call for the Dutch team," the official statement continues.

Emegha has already been part of the Netherlands' age groups, from Under-15 to Under-21. He last featured for the Netherlands Under-21in a friendly win over Romania back in March.

In September, the young striker signed a pre-agreement to join Chelsea in the summer of 2026 and would stay at Strasbourg for the remainder of the season.

"Proud and grateful to sign with Chelsea FC," he wrote on Instagram following the transfer announcement.

"I’ll be joining the club in 2026 and can’t wait for this next step in my career. The journey continues."

He has struggled with hamstring injuries early this season, having missed a total of 11 games for Strasbourg.

MAGO / Bildbyran

However, he has still managed to record an impressive six goals and two assists from seven games in all competitions for the club.

Emegha also impressively grabbed a brace in his return to the starting line-up for Strasbourg against Lille last weekend.

Emegha could make his debut for the Netherlands' senior team against Poland on Friday, November 14, or against Lithuania on Monday, November 17.

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Why Moises Caicedo has changed Chelsea style as goalscoring secret revealed

READ MORE: What Chelsea matches Romeo Lavia will miss as Blues confirm extent of injury

READ MORE: 'I suffered a lot' - Enzo Fernandez confirms Argentina decision amid persistent injury