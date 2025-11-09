Why Moises Caicedo has changed Chelsea style as goalscoring secret revealed

Moises Caicedo has revealed the inspiration behind his decision to start shooting and scoring goals for Chelsea this season.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form once again this season, but he has added another string to his bow.

Last season, Caicedo contributed two goals in his 50 appearances for the club. Chelsea haven't relied on the Ecuador international for goals, nor do they need to, but every little helps.

However, this season, after just 16 games, Caicedo has already doubled his tally with four goals this term, netting against West Ham, Brentford, Ajax and Liverpool.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The sudden reason behind Caicedo's decision to start shooting from midfield, which has had its rewards, was previously unknown.

But Caicedo has now explained the reason behind his goalscoring form and revealed who is the reason behind him shooting more.

Speaking to Chelsea's in-house media team, Caicedo said: "For a long time, my dad always talked to me and said I have to shoot on target, because I have a lot of possibilities to score goals.

"I tried to listen to my dad, that is why now I am shooting. So when I score goals, I just remember him. It is because of him.

"Every day I want to improve because you never stop learning. Every time I go to training or play a match, I learn something. I’m doing fantastic, but I need to improve in every training and every match, because you never stop learning.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I’m doing it every day, so I am so happy for what I am doing at the moment, but I’m going to keep learning."

Caicedo was unable to find the net against Wolves on Saturday night during the 3-0 win, with Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto getting on the scoresheet.

Head coach Enzo Maresca revealed Caicedo picked up a knock. Fortunately, he was able to see the game through in the final match before the November international break.

"(He) was OK, just a kick in his knee in the first half. He finished the game. I asked him after the game if he was OK."

