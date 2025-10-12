Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka has described versatile attacking midfielder Cole Palmer as "the key man" for Chelsea.

Like Moises Caicedo has been the pillar of Chelsea's defensive play, breaking down opposition plays and winning possessions, Palmer is their primary spark on the offence.

Head coach Enzo Maresca usually gives the England international the licence to roam in the final third to work his magic, and he often does.

Palmer's meteoric rise at Chelsea has even impressed those from outside the club, including Xhaka.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

"He's amazing, amazing, amazing," the Switzerland international told Sky Sports when speaking about Palmer.

"How much he's improved himself in the last couple of years after the move from Manchester City, unbelievable.

"He's the key man, in my opinion, for the Chelsea team.

"He finds spaces between the lines, he has the last pass and can score himself as well."

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Palmer has been nursing a persistent groin injury since pre-season and as a result, has only made four appearances this term.

The midfielder is also expected to remain out of action until November, meaning that he will likely miss Chelsea's next several games, too.

IMAGO / SOPA Images

On the other hand, Palmer's absence has also allowed some others to shine, especially Estevao, who arrived this summer.

Similar to Palmer, Estevao is an attacking midfielder who likes to drift wide to the right side of the pitch, so he fits in nicely as a replacement in the team.

This does not mean that they cannot play alongside each other, however, as both can play as a number 10 and a winger just fine.

This is, of course, one of the biggest advantages of having versatile players in your team.