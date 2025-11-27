Chelsea teenager makes Champions League goalscoring record at 17

Future Chelsea signing Dastan Satpayev once again proved himself at the highest level despite Kairat's Champions League defeat to Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Satpayev became Kazakhstan's youngest goalscorer at the senior level in the World Cup qualifying draw with Belgium.

On Wednesday, the teenager became the youngest Kazakhstani to score in the Champions League.

Unfortunately for him, the goal was not enough to secure a point, as his current club Kairat suffered a 3-2 defeat.

That said, Chelsea must be pleased that Satpayev is now the third-youngest goalscorer in the Champions League at 17 years 106 days, after Barcelona's Ansu Fati (17y 40d) and Lamine Yamal *17y 68d).

Kairat previously announced the agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Satpayev back in February.

The young striker, however, will have to wait until he turns 18 in August 2026 before being allowed to move to West London.

Satpayev played a major role in Kairat's Kazakhstan Premier League title-winning campaign, in which he finished the season with 14 goals, the second-highest in the competition.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kairat's Champions League journey is likely to end in the league phase, having collected just one point from five games.

The Kazakhstani club will have to play three more Champions League matches this season, against Olympiacos, Club Brugge, and Arsenal.

Satpayev will have to serve a one-match suspension and miss the Olympiacos game on December 9 after collecting three yellow cards, but he can hopefully gain more experience in the other two fixtures.

After that, Satpayev will enter pre-season with Kairat ahead of the new season.