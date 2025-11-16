Chelsea teenager becomes youngest goalscorer for his country at 17

Future Chelsea striker Dastan Satpayev impressed with his goalscoring performance in Kazakhstan's 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw with Belgium on Saturday.

Satpayev's current club Kairat Almaty confirmed the agreement with Chelsea for the transfer for the 17-year-old back in February this year.

Of course, the regulations mean that the teenager will have to wait until he turns 18 before completing the move in August 2026.

Satpayev made his debut for the Kazakhstan senior team just a month after the Chelsea transfer announcement, becoming the youngest player to do so for the country at 16 years, seven months, and 10 days.

On Saturday, he broke another record and became the youngest goalscorer for his country at 17 years and three months.

The young striker opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a left-footed strike.

Sure, he did not have to beat Thibaut Courtois, who is currently on an injury absence, but at his age, scoring in a World Cup qualifier is already incredible.

Unfortunately for Kazakhstan, Belgium eventually levelled the score through Hans Vanaken in the second half, and not long after, Satpayev was substituted off.

With eight points from eight games, Kazakhstan's chances of qualifying for the World Cup are frankly slim.

On the other hand, the future looks very promising for Satpayev.

Kairat have recently celebrated their fifth Kazakhstan Premier League title, with Satpayev finishing the season with the second-most goals (14) in the league, in addition to his seven assists.

Their campaign in the Champions League may end in the league phase after collecting just one point from four matches, but considering the competition, this is hardly a surprise.

Satpayev can continue to gain experience in the Champions League, starting the new season with Kairat in their domestic league, before moving to Chelsea next summer.

