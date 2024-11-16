2025 Club World Cup: How Chelsea qualified, tournament format and location
The 21st edition of the Club World Cup, which Chelsea have won once, will be played in 2025 and the Blues have the opportunity to add to their trophy cabinet.
32 teams will compete in the tournament next year, with Chelsea one of the first sides named as participants.
With the competition taking on a completely new format, it will no longer be played in the middle of the season as was the case when Chelsea won it in 2022.
Thomas Tuchel's men beat Palmeiras in the final as they added the trophy to their collection after previously missing out in 2012.
However, with the tournament taking on a completely different look since the Blues won it, this has left many fans questioning how the tournament will work, which teams are going to be taking part and how a winner will be decided.
Where and when will the FIFA Club World Cup be held?
Where and when will the FIFA Club World Cup be held?
Next year's tournament is set to be held in North America, with the expanded competition beginning on Friday 15th June 2025.
It will run for just over four weeks as the final is set to take place on Sunday 13th July 2025, with Chelsea hoping to do enough to compete in this match.
12 venues have been selected to host the Club World Cup, with the majority of these on America's east coast. These stadiums include:
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta,
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,
TQL Stadium in Cincinnati,
Rose Bowl in Los Angeles,
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami,
GEODIS Park in Nashville,
MetLife Stadium in New Jersey,
Camping World Stadium in Orlando,
Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando,
Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia,
Lumen Field in Seattle
Audi Field in Washington D.C.
What is the format of the Club World Cup in 2025?
The Club World Cup will start with a group stage as all 32 teams that have qualified will be divided into eight groups of four.
Next, the four sides face each other once and the top two of each group goes into a knock-out phase of one-off matches.
The winner of these round of 16 matches will progress to a quarter-final, with the winners of these making a semi-final and eventually the final on July 13th.
Chelsea will learn of their group opponents during the Club World Cup draw on December 5th. For information on how to watch, click here.
How did Chelsea qualify for the Club World Cup in 2025 and who else has qualified?
Having won the Champions League in 2021, Chelsea were one of the first sides to be named as participants in the Club World Cup for its 21st edition.
The winners of the Champions League over the last three seasons (2021, 2022, 2023) - Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City - are set to be joined by the best-performing sides in the tournament in the same period.
Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all qualified for the tournament through the ranking route due to their impressive performances in the Champions League.
Furthermore, the Asian Football Confederation, North American Federation and African Federation all get four places based on the winners and best-performing teams in their Champions League equivalent competitions.
South America have been handed six spots for those who perform best in the Copa Libertadores, while one slot is available for the best performing side in the Oceania Football Confederation.
A final slot is handed to a team in the host nation, in which Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have qualified due to their triumph in the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.
The final slot is to be decided at the end of November, when the winner of the CONMEBOL Libertadores final will be granted a space in the tournament, one of Atletico Mineiro or Botafogo.
List of qualified teams:
Al Ahly (EGY)
Wydad (MAR)
ES Tunis (TUN)
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
Al Hilal (KSA)
Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
Al Ain (UAE)
Ulsan HD FC (KOR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Bayern Munich (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Porto (POR)
Benfica (POR)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Atletico Madrid (ESP)
FC Salzburg (AUT)
Monterrey (MEX)
Seattle Sounders (USA)
Club Leon (MEX)
Pachuca (MEX)
Auckland City (NZL)
Palmeiras (BRA)
Flamengo (BRA)
Fluminense (BRA)
River Plate (ARG)
Boca Juniors (ARG)
Inter Miami (USA)
TBC: 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores winners