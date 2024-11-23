Cole Palmer lucky to avoid Chelsea scare vs Leicester as Levi Colwill fitness update offered
Cole Palmer was fortunate to escape with an injury during Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Leicester City.
The 22-year-old was on the receiving end of a challenge in the first half from Wilfred Ndidi, who scraped his boost down the Chelsea attacker's achilles and was only shown a yellow card by Andy Madley.
TNT Sports confirmed at half-time that the reason the decision not to send Ndidi off was because PGMOL believed the tackle 'lacked intensity' whilst acknowledging it was from a short distance.
Palmer was left in pain before managing to shake it off and continuing for the full 90 minutes, something which will come as a relief to the Blues given his problem in recent weeks following the challenge by Lisandro Martinez during the draw against Manchester United.
He was almost on the scoresheet in the second half after the ball fell to him at the back post in the second half, but Noni Madueke was unable to get out of the way and blocked Palmer's effort on the line. Fortunately, it didn't have an impact on the final result.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who managed Leicester last season and returned to the King Power Stadium for the first time since his departure, believes Palmer needs more protection, but insists Ndidi shouldn't have been sent off.
"Today's foul? I don't think so. I saw the clip and I don't think it is a red, to be honest. The other one (against Manchester United) I said that was a red card, for sure."
He added: "I don't think Cole is the target. I don't think that. What I think, and I said after the Manchester United game, when there is bad intention, there has to be a different kind of punishment from the referee. I think Man United was bad intention.
"I'm not saying Wilf (Ndidi) was bad intention because I love Wilf. Overall, when there is bad intention, I think the punishment has to be different."
Meanwhile, at the full-time whistle, Colwill received treatment from Chelsea's medical team. Maresca offered an update and confirmed the 21-year-old has been unwell, although Colwill was fit enough to play the full 90 minutes.
"He didn't feel very well during the night and this morning. But he could play, finish the game, and hopefully it is nothing important."