Why Lisandro Martinez wasn't shown red card for Cole Palmer challenge during Man United vs Chelsea
The Premier League have explained why Lisandro Martinez wasn't sent off for a foul on Cole Palmer during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
In the 93rd minute, Palmer controlled the ball and flicked it over Martinez's head and it got a strong reaction. The Man United defender went in strongly and put his studs nastily on Palmer's knee.
Referee Robert Jones initially gave a yellow card on the pitch at Old Trafford, however it went to VAR for Michael Salisbury and Nick Hopton to review. However, Jones' on-field decision of a yellow, to Chelsea's dismay, was kept and Martinez remained on the pitch.
What have the Premier League said on why Martinez wasn't sent off?
The 26-year-old's foul in stoppage time was deemed as reckless rather than serious foul play.
Explaining the decision on X, the Premier League Match Centre wrote: "The referee issued a yellow card to Martinez for a challenge on Palmer. VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of no red card, deeming that it was a reckless challenge and not serious foul play."
Discussing the foul on Sky Sports post-match, former Man United midfielder Roy Keane believes the Argentine should have been sent off. He said: "Lucky boy. He won't be happy with Palmer making a fool of him. Nasty tackle. He's a lucky boy."
Chelsea legend and former head coach, Frank Lampard agreed with Keane, adding: "I think it's a red card for intention. He knew he was late."
It ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford after Bruno Fernandes' 70th minute penalty was cancelled out just four minutes later through a stunning volley from Moises Caicedo.
A point for both sides was the fair result, however Ruud van Nistelrooy and Enzo Maresca would've been frustrated with their respective sides not taking the chances in front of goal to win the game.
Instant Enzo Maresca reaction to decision not to send Lisandro Martinez off
During his post-match press conference, the Chelsea head coach believes it was a red card and revealed Jones, the referee, failed to say anything when approached at full-time.
Maresca said: "I don't think (Martinez) has the intention of going for the ball. For me, it is clear.
"(The referee) didn't say nothing (when I approached him at full-time). It was not the intention to go for the ball. He goes for the legs. There is no doubt about the decision. I think it is quite clearly a red."