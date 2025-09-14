Cole Palmer scored on his return to the Chelsea side during their 2-2 draw against Brentford after overcoming a groin problem.

The 23-year-old picked up an issue prior to Chelsea's 5-1 win over West Ham last month, and has been carefully managed since before being made available for selection again.

After Chelsea fell behind to Brentford, Palmer was introduced in the 56th minute and it took him just five minutes to score his first goal of the season, slotting into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area to bring the visitors level.

Chelsea ended up having to settle for a point despite Moises Caicedo's thunderbolt strike in the 85th minute after Fábio Carvalho's stoppage time equaliser at the back post.

IMAGO / News Images

Palmer's return was welcomed by his teammates, including Moises Caicedo, who told Sky Sports: "Everyone knows he is so important for the team. He came on and changed the game for us."

Head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the England international wanted to start, but he wasn't fit enough to do so.

"No, absolutely," responded Maresca post-match, when asked if Palmer was desperate to return to the starting XI.

"But Cole was not fit to play from the start. It's quite easy. It's from the medical staff. It's from the player. It's from when we take a decision with an injured player. It's always from all of us. So when Cole is fit, we are very, very happy."

Maresca added: "Almost three weeks out for him, we know how it is, we know he will help us and he was very good when inside (the team).

IMAGO / News Images

Palmer took to social media to reflect on the draw, expressing his disappointment over the result. However, he was pleased to have picked up some minutes as he looks to return to full match sharpness.

He wrote: “Not what we wanted but good to be back out there!”

“Not what we wanted but good to be back out there!”



💙 Cole Palmer on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HuwtUjPQcq — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 14, 2025

Palmer will be hoping to be selected from the start when Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena, with the Blues making their first appearance in the competition since the 2022-23 season.