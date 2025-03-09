Cole Palmer's perfect penalty record ends, but why? Enzo Maresca defends miss with key fitness revelation
Cole Palmer saw his perfect Premier League penalty record come to an end after missing a spot kick for Chelsea against Leicester City.
Fortunately for Palmer and Chelsea, the 22-year-old's didn't prove costly thanks to Marc Cucurella's goal on the hour mark to secure a 1-0 win for the hosts at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
In the first half, after Jadon Sancho was fouled by Victor Kristiansen, Palmer had the chance to end a run of six league games without a goal contribution, with his last coming when he netted against AFC Bournemouth on January 14.
However, the England international's strike into the right-hand corner was matched by Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who got down low and kept Palmer's spot kick out.
It ended a run of 12 successive penalties scored by Palmer in the Premier League - summing up his luck in recent weeks.
Palmer continued to keep going for the Blues and was eventually substituted for youngster Tyrique George late in the second half.
Head coach Enzo Maresca explained his decision for taking Palmer off and revealed he has been unwell and a personal request to play against Leicester was the only reason why the Chelsea head coach included him in the squad, which was without Reece James (illness) and Malo Gusto (knock).
"It's very easy: Cole, yesterday (Saturday), didn't train and during the night, he didn't feel well," revealed Maresca. "The reason why he didn't train yesterday is because he didn't feel well. This morning, he woke up and he asked me, 'I want to be on the pitch because I want to help this team, this club to play Champions League'.
"So in the last two days, he was completely out. Fever, is it something I can say in English? Diarrhoea. In the last 48 hours, he didn't train with the fever and this bad feeling. This morning, he asked to play the game and this shows how these players want to bring the club where it belongs to."
It was a disappointing day for Palmer on a personal level, but with the team fighting to achieve their goal of clinching Champions League qualification, the Chelsea attacker and his teammates will be delighted with getting another three points on the board.
Palmer, clearly, went above and beyond to make himself available for Maresca. He now has three full days to rest up and recover before a huge week of fixtures against Copenhagen and Arsenal.