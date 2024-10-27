Cole Palmer plays down praise of his 'unstoppable' form after Newcastle performance
Cole Palmer has played down recent praise over his form despite putting in another Man of the Match performance for Chelsea.
The England international was in inspired form as he scored the game-winner at Stamford Bridge against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.
Palmer thought that he had started the match with a goal in the opening minutes before VAR adjudged him to have strayed offside.
Despite the disappointment, Palmer was back to his usual tricks as he was the catalyst for everything good that Chelsea would do in the match.
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring after Palmer played a brilliant pass into Pedro Neto, who pulled the ball back to the striker to score.
Alexander Isak made it 1-1 before the break, but Palmer was fired up for the second half and scored Chelsea's second in the 47th minute.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Palmer downplayed his recent form and denied claims that he is now 'unstoppable'.
When asked if he is truly unstoppable, he replied: “I wouldn’t go that far."
Palmer then continued to discuss the pressure that has been put on him by the media, saying: "I always try to enjoy my football game by game. I try to not put pressure on myself.
"Many people on the outside try to put pressure on me to replicate what I did last season in terms of numbers. It is my second season playing football and I am still very, very young."
This comes after Gianfranco Zola heaped praise on the midfielder for his performances for Chelsea since he arrived from Man City.
The Italian claimed that Palmer has a quality that only few players have, the ability to see ahead in the match.
Palmer's hilarious response to this has gone viral, with the Chelsea star admitting that he had never seen Zola play but arguing that he must have been good due to his icon status in EAFC25.