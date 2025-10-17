Cole Palmer's return date clarified as Chelsea issue hopeful groin injury update

Key Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is expected to be out for an extended period, but he could make his return for the club's big matches in November, according to reports.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Palmer's recurring groin problem is worse than initially thought, with the recovery period extended to an estimated six weeks.

As reported by Standard Sports' Dom Smith, the six-week period refers to Palmer's expected return to match action, rather than training.

It may not be a coincidence that Palmer is therefore likely to return in late November, during which Chelsea will have two big matches against Barcelona in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League in the same week.

Still Palmer would still miss some big games, such as against Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur, during the six weeks.

Maresca described replacing "unique" Palmer as a "difficult" task, but even that would be an understatement.

The England international scored the most goals and provided the most assists for the team last season, making him arguably the single most important player in the squad.

"We have lost the two players that last season were main players in terms of build-up and breaking lines," Maresca admitted in Friday's press conference.

"Levi (Colwill) was the main one from behind, Cole was the main one in the middle of the pitch, but we are trying to find different solutions with the players who are available."

Having him available against Barcelona on November 25 or Arsenal on November 30 could make a big difference, not only for the results of these games but also for Chelsea's season overall.

In terms of replacements during his absence, Maresca has plenty of options, such as Estevao, Facundo Buonanotte, Enzo Fernandez, and Andrey Santos.

Interestingly, Maresca considers Malo Gusto, who is naturally a right-back, as an option too, having previously played him in midfield against Liverpool.