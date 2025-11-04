Cole Palmer reveals the Chelsea teammate who could make FIFPRO World 11 in future

Cole Palmer has spoken about his inclusion in the FIFPRO World 11 and claimed that Chelsea teammate Estevao could follow in his footsteps in the future.

The FIFPRO World 11 is a prestigious award voted on by over 20,000 professional footballers from 68 countries.

Defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain dominate the 2025 edition with five representatives, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has now joined Manchester City.

Club World Cup winners Chelsea, on the other hand, only have one player in the eleven, Palmer.

The 23-year-old provided 15 goals and eight assists for The Blues in the Premier League last season, leading the charts in both areas for the club.

While Palmer's inclusion is hardly a surprise, he clearly felt proud of being rated highly by fellow footballers around the world.

"Being part of the FIFPRO World 11 is obviously a great honour and to be voted by the other players is a nice feeling," the England international told FIFPRO.

"They know what it takes, obviously, to play the game at a high level, so to be voted by them is the best feeling."

Interestingly, Palmer believes there is another Chelsea player who could feature in the FIFPRO World 11 as well in the future.

"Estevao," Palmer said when asked to name a future FiFPRO 11 inclusion.

"I think he’s got all the ability in the world to go on and do great things.

"Hopefully, he can do it here at Chelsea."

Estevao's meteoric rise at Chelsea has caught a lot of attention this season.

The 18-year-old has proved to be an invaluable piece to Chelsea's firepower up front, and especially amid Palmer's injury absence, he has often become the team's primary creative spark on the pitch.

Estevao recently spoke highly of Palmer, too, saying that he has been trying to learn from the midfielder in training.