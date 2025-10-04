Cole Palmer sent World Cup warning as Thomas Tuchel expresses England injury concern

England boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Chelsea star Cole Palmer's "concerning" injury that has forced the midfielder to, once again, miss out on international duty.

Palmer, who is still nursing a groin injury, is omitted from Tuchel's England squad for the October international break, with Reece James being the only Chelsea player making the list.

The 23-year-old was also absent from the September international break, and there are only two more breaks, in November and March, before next year's World Cup.

Tuchel is understandably worried about the lack of opportunities to work with Palmer despite being aware of the nature of the player's injury.

IMAGO / MN Press Photo

"He was only in the June camp," the German told reporters when asked about the Chelsea star's absence.

"That is concerning, of course.

"First of all, the most important thing is that he can play without pain, because the groin issue is a very dangerous one to become chronic.

"This is the most important thing. When he's fit and when he has rhythm and flow, he can decide matches on club level and, for sure, on international level. We know that.

“There is also with him no problem at all (for me).

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

"We clearly understand and see the potential and the quality, but there is also a reality that he was not available in five of the (last) seven camps, so right now there are two camps left before the World Cup."

Since the start of the season, Palmer has only made four appearances for Chelsea and last featured last month at Old Trafford, during which he had to be substituted off early due to the groin issue.

Tuchel also does not expect Palmer's situation to be resolved during the break.

"It would surprise me this time if he was able to play (against Nottingham Forest on October 18)," the former Chelsea manager added.

On Friday, Enzo Maresca confirmed that Chelsea will hold a meeting to assess Palmer's injury situation further.