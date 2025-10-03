Cole Palmer update: Further injury talks planned as Enzo Maresca coy on return date

Chelsea are waiting to discover whether Cole Palmer will return immediately after the October international break, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

The 23-year-old hasn't featured for Chelsea since being forced off after 20 minutes during the defeat to Manchester United last month.

Palmer has been struggling with a groin injury and Chelsea have continued to monitor and manage the England international, who will, unsurprisingly, not be linking up with Thomas Tuchel's squad next week.

Following a meeting with the Chelsea medical, a decision has been made to rest Palmer until after the October international break to allow Palmer the chance to recover to 100 per cent.

"We (have) decided to protect a little bit Cole in terms of him not getting a worse injury," Maresca confirmed last month.

"So we decided to rest him for the next two, three weeks, probably until international break, just to see if with that rest he can be able to recover 100 per cent and to be completely fit after the international break."

With Chelsea facing Liverpool on Saturday, their final game before the October break, Palmer's return is nearing. However, it is not a guarantee he will make his return against Nottingham Forest, who the Blues face on October 18 in their first game back.

Maresca told reporters: "I don't have any update at the moment. We have a meeting this week to see how it is."

Chelsea will be desperate to have Palmer back for a crucial run of fixtures between now and the end of 2025, with the likes of Spurs and Arsenal awaiting in November, as well as a huge Champions League clash against FC Barcelona.

Palmer is one of eight Chelsea players currently unavailable due to injury and suspension. One player who has returned is defender Benoit Badiashile, news which has delighted Maresca to bolster a depleted backline.

"Since I joined the club, every time I spoke about Benoit, I always said that for me personally, he's an important player," added Maresca.

"He's a very good player. Unfortunately, he has been injured a few times since I joined the club.

"But again, before the last injury, he was playing almost every game. Before, in the Club World Cup, he had an injury against Benfica.

"But now he's back. It's good news for us, for the team-mates, but especially for him. Because when you are out for a long time, a long period, it's always a shame."