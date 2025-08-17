Cole Palmer targets Chelsea silverware as Premier League & Champions League objectives set

Cole Palmer has expressed his excitement as Chelsea begin their 2025/26 campaign against Crystal Palace on August 17.

The mood inside the club is full of positivity and confidence after Chelsea enjoyed a stellar summer following their objectives of achieving Champions League qualification and winning the Conference League.

Enzo Maresca, who is now heading into his second season in charge, guided Chelsea to Club World Cup glory in the United States last month to cap off a perfect first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

After a short three-week holiday, Chelsea are back and another season beckons, with Crystal Palace up first for the Blues on August 17 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca celebrating the Club World Cup triumph with the players. | IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Palmer will be looked to by Maresca, once again, to provide match-winning moments for Chelsea in 2025-26, particularly in the Champions League.

It will be the first time for Palmer playing in Europe's elite club competition and he will be hoping to make his mark.

Palmer spoke with Chelsea's in-house media team to preview the upcoming campaign, and offered an insight into the dressing room and the club's targets.

Less time to recover for 2025/26 campaign

"Obviously getting to the final gives us less time to have a holiday or whatever, but it was all worth it to win the Club World Cup."

Atmosphere within the squad

"It's good. We look good and we feel good. So it's been a positive."

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Returning, and playing against Crystal Palace in the 2025/26 opener

"It's exciting. Obviously we are starting off at Stamford Bridge, which is always nice, so we're excited."

Hopes for the 2025/26 season

"Win some trophies."