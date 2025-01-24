Colwill, Lavia, Fernandez, Palmer: Latest Chelsea fitness news for Man City clash
Chelsea could welcome back two key members of their squad for the trip to face Manchester City in the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's side travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Man City, who are just two points behind the Blues heading into Saturday's clash.
Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League against Wolves on Monday night with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge, which ended a run of five consecutive league games without a victory.
Their record against Pep Guardiola's side doesn't make for positive reading. They are winless in their last 10 matches in the league and cup (D2, L8). Saturday's meeting is likely to encounter goals, with none of the past 16 meetings in all competitions finishing goalless.
Chelsea will need to ensure they are ruthless at the Etihad and that will require their star performers step up to be the game changers.
Fortunately for Maresca, Chelsea could welcome back Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez, who were both absent from Monday's win over Wolves. They were involved in Friday's session at their Cobham training base and are in contention to return.
"Probably Levi and Enzo, they can be available," Maresca told reporters prior to Friday's session. "It depends on today's session."
However, Romeo Lavia will remain sidelined and is expected to be out for several weeks. He joins Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, as well as Mykhailo Mudryk who is currently suspended until further notice.
A welcome boost for the Blues is also former City player Cole Palmer. The 22-year-old has been playing with an ankle knock picked up against AFC Bournemouth. Maresca confirmed the England international is now getting back to full fitness.
"He is better, he is better," added Maresca. "He did an unbelievable effort to play against Wolves and he is getting better."
Two points separate Chelsea and Man City. Defeat for the Blues on the road will see them leapfrogged, so avoiding a loss will be at the forefront of their minds at the Etihad.