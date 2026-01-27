Confirmed Chelsea 23-man travelling squad vs Napoli in the Champions League

Chelsea's travelling squad for their Champions League fixture against Napoli has been confirmed.

It's matchday eight in the Champions League and Chelsea will conclude their European league phase with a trip to Naples to face Antonio Conte's Napoli.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has made a positive start to life as Chelsea head coach, winning four of his opening five games in all competitions (L1).

Wednesday will be his first Champions League away game. He claimed a 1-0 win over Pafos last week to keep the Blues in control of their own destiny as they eye automatic progression into the last-16.

The 41-year-old's side are currently occupying the final spot in the top eight. Chelsea will be keen to avoid a repeat of their last outing to Italy, which was last month, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta under previous head coach Enzo Maresca.

"It would be optimal (to avoid the play-offs)," admitted Rosenior earlier this month, "especially when you're a new coach coming in and want the training days to help imprint your ideas a little bit more, but the most important thing is going through."

With preparations almost complete, Rosenior has now decided on his travelling squad for the trip to Naples.

Confirmed Chelsea squad to face Napoli in Champions League

Goalkeepers: Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez, Freddy Bernal, Max Merrick



Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, Reece James



Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos



Forwards: Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Estevao.

