Confirmed Chelsea travelling squad vs Atalanta in the Champions League

Chelsea's travelling squad for their Champions League fixture against Atalanta has been confirmed.

It’s a quick turnaround for Chelsea as they switch to European action after a challenging week in the Premier League, which saw them lose to Leeds and draw to Bournemouth.

They are in a commanding spot in the league phase of the Champions League, which Maresca will be keen to take advantage of despite several key absentees.

Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap are all sidelined and have not travelled with the squad to Bergamo for Tuesday's clash,

Cole Palmer is not among the travelling party for the Blues, who face an Atalanta side who suffered a 3-1 defeat over the weekend to Hellas Verona.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

However, the Italian side do have an identical record to Chelsea in the competition so far this season, and will therefore pose a real challenge at Stadio di Bergamo.

Other notable, and expected, names on the plane to Italy are Moises Caicedo, who is only serving a domestic suspension, Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella, Estevao and Reece James.

Confirmed Chelsea travelling squad to face Atalanta

Goalkeepers: Filip Jorgensen, Max Merrick, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, Reece James

Midfielders: Facundo Buonanotte, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian