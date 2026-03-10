Confirmed Chelsea travelling squad vs PSG in the Champions League

Chelsea's travelling squad for their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain has been confirmed.

After securing an automatic spot in the Champions League knockout stages following a 3-2 win over Napoli in Naples at the end of January, Liam Rosenior's side are back in European action as they head to Paris for the 1st leg of their Round of 16 tie.

They face a PSG side who knocked out Monaco in the play-offs to set up a clash against Chelsea, who they lost to in the Club World Cup final last summer.

With preparations almost complete, Rosenior has now decided on his travelling squad for the trip to Paris.

Chelsea’s travelling squad for Paris Saint-Germain is locked in. 🔒#UCL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 10, 2026

Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens remain absent as they continue to recover from injury. Levi Colwill was involved in training on Tuesday, but as expected, he is not part of the travelling group.

Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez will both be pushing for a starting role in Paris, while youngster Max Merrick is included in the goalkeeping party.

Romeo Lavia started against Wrexham and will be eager to continue his return to full match sharpness.

Confirmed Chelsea squad to face PSG in Champions League

Goalkeepers: Filip Jorgensen, Max Merrick, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, Reece James, Mamadou Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos

Forwards: Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro