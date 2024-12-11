Axel Disasi delivers verdict on Enzo Maresca, Chelsea's transfer policy & Astana conditions
Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has delivered an honest verdict on the club's transfer policy and the decision to appoint Enzo Maresca, while also discussing the weather conditions ahead of their match in Kazakhstan against Astana.
The French defender has struggled for game time this season after being a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino last campaign.
Maresca has opted to use Disasi in Chelsea's Conference League fixtures, with the upcoming match against Astana another chance for him to impress the Italian.
Disasi was signed last summer, one of 11 arrivals through the door as Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly continued to splash the cash at Stamford Bridge.
The 26-year-old has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's spending spree while also discussing life under Maresca and what he expects from the Blues as they travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana this week.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Disasi began: "You just have to put clothes on and be ready to compete in these conditions.
"We know the conditions of these games - eight-hour flight and minus 11 (temperature). (I will) download some movies to watch on the plane, be ready, put two gloves on and compete."
Maresca is expected to name a young travelling squad, with chances set to be handed to several Blues youngsters as well as those who have had little game time so far this season.
One player who is sure to feature is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has struggled for minutes since his big move from Maresca's former club Leicester in the summer.
The Englishman has been one of those affected negatively by the number of players that Maresca has available as the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer are all ahead of Dewsbury-Hall.
Disasi was asked about Chelsea's transfer policy, which has seen a huge amount of players brought in to compete for their positions, and led to some being left out entirely.
He explained: "We all know that a lot of people were talking about (Chelsea) buying players. But when you see now, maybe we did right! Let's keep going like this (our form) and see what we can win at the end of the season.
"As a player, we have people here who have to think about it (the squad size). When you see the results now, they did good because we can compete in both competitions. It's good to have this amount of players and to fight everyday to win everyday.
"As a player, as a competitor, we like to play every game. But sometimes we have to be clever. We have a big squad. When you have the opportunity to play, you have to perform and show your quality. We've done well."
Disasi finalised by discussing Maresca as he praised the head coach for the job he has done so far, with Chelsea top of the Conference League and second in the Premier League after an inconsistent season under Pochettino.
He concluded: "He's the head coach. He just has to do his work and keep the unity like this in the dressing room. It's very good like this.
"We all want to play every game, but we have to be clever. He knows the situation and tries to do his best."
The Blues will be hoping that they can keep up their 100 per cent record in Astana, but Maresca has clearly got his eyes on Sunday's Premier League clash against Brentford.
A win on Sunday would keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the league, while providing Chelsea with a great chance to create a larger gap in their race for the top four this season.