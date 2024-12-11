Josh Acheampong set to start for Chelsea vs Astana as Enzo Maresca confirms huge contract boost
Enzo Maresca has confirmed Josh Acheampong will return to the Chelsea side against FC Astana in the Conference League after contract talks progressed.
Talks have been ongoing between the parties over an extension for Acheampong, who has been the subject of interest from clubs across Europe. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG have all been linked.
Acheampong was frozen out until progress was made, and recently the defender has made a return to the fold, which indicated Chelsea had found a breakthrough.
With Reece James' hamstring injury, it has given Acheampong the perfect chance to come in for the Conference League, and Maresca confirmed ahead of their trip to Almaty in Kazakhstan to face Astana that the 18-year-old is set to start for the Blues.
"How do you know the squad? I didn't say the squad," laughed Maresca to reporters on Wednesday during his pre-match press conference. "He is in the squad, yes, and is probably going to play from the start."
On an agreement being close, the Chelsea head coach added: "For Josh, it is quite clear: The club love Josh, I love Josh, and we are trying to find an agreement with the player. We are close, we are almost there, but we will see."
Chelsea ensuring Acheampong's long-term future is contracted at Stamford Bridge will please all those connected, in particular Maresca who now has another option at right-back, which saw Axel Disasi cover in the teenager's absence.
Acheampong won't be the only youngster involved on Thursday night during the below freezing conditions in Almaty. Several youngsters are set to travel and it's likely Tyrique George will earn another start in the Conference League.
Maresca concluded: "Overall, I think we are going to have one or two from the second team playing from the start and then the rest, we will see. The rest are all first-team players.
"The message to the young ones is just to enjoy the moment because it is always nice to be with the first team and be involved in a European competition. It is very important."