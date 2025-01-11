Chelsea handed huge double boost as Enzo Maresca confirms two players will return from injury vs Morecambe
Chelsea have been handed a huge boost as Enzo Maresca confirmed two of his star players are set to return from injury against Morecambe.
The Blues head into the FA Cup third round without a win in their last four matches and will be looking to put an end to their winless run.
Draws with Everton and Crystal Palace and defeats to Fulham and Ipswich have seen Maresca's side fall to fourth in the Premier League table.
Maresca's side have suffered injury setbacks over the winter period with Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Benoit Badiashile spending spells on the sidelines.
Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup to Newcastle, the FA Cup could be Chelsea's only chance at a domestic trophy this season.
Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their FA Cup clash as two of their stars are set to return, with Maresca admitting that they will feature.
Speaking ahead of the match, he gave an update on James and Lavia, saying: "They are both available and they can get some minutes in tomorrow's game.
"Then the rest, apart from Benoit Badiashile, Wes Fofana and Kiernan, but the rest are all available."
Read More: Why Ben Chilwell & Cesare Casadei won't play against Morecambe amid transfer rumours
In Fofana and Badiashile's absence, Chelsea opted to recall Aaron Anselmino from his loan spell at Boca Juniors, but Maresca believes the clash with Morecambe is too early for his debut.
"No. It's too early; the plan for him is to try and put him in condition to get some minutes in the future, not now," he explained.
"He had some injuries when he was there and now it is important for him to arrive here, adapt to English weather, English football and then from there we will start to use him."
It remains to be seen as to whether the 19-year-old will be Fofana's replacement this season, with Chelsea linked with a move for former player Marc Guehi.
The Blues are also reportedly considering recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace as they seek a solution to their defensive issues this season.