Chelsea set to make Trevoh Chalobah decision as loan break clause revealed
Trevoh Chalobah's loan spell at Crystal Palace could be cut short in January as Chelsea are considering recalling the defender amid an injury crisis, according to reports.
The Blues have seen Wesley Fofana suffer a setback on his hamstring issue which means that the France international could be sidelined for the rest of the season.
His national compatriot, Benoit Badiashile, is also facing a spell out injured and Enzo Maresca confirmed that he will not return until February at the earliest.
With Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi failing to impress when handed the opportunity to replace Fofana, Josh Acheampong was the latest name to partner Levi Colwill in central defence.
His Premier League debut against Crystal Palace led to Maresca naming him the best player on the pitch at Selhurst Park, but the Italian also hinted that the defender might be eased in.
Rather than put the pressure on the shoulders of the 18-year-old to replace Fofana this season, Simon Johnson of The Athletic has reported that Chalobah could be recalled.
The report states that bringing Chalobah back to Stamford Bridge just six months into his loan spell at Crystal Palace is one of the options being considered.
While it was previously unclear, a break clause does exist in Chalobah's loan contract at Selhurst Park, and Chelsea could trigger this to ease concerns on their backline.
19-year-old Aaron Anselmino has already returned from his loan spell at Boca Juniors, but it remains to be seen as to whether he will be thrown into the deep end upon his arrival in England.
The Argentine could be handed minutes against Morecambe in the FA Cup, but it remains to be seen as to whether he will remain at Chelsea or head out on a European loan during the January transfer window.
Speaking on the youngster, Maresca was keen to keep the pressure of Anselmino as he arrives in England, saying: "He's another talent, another good player, now the most important thing is that he arrives here and he adapts himself, he starts to find a house, settling in the right way.
"Then we need to give him time, because when you come from the other part of the world, you need to adapt, you need to see a new world, a new culture, but for sure we are going to try to help him to adapt as soon as possible."
With Chalobah potentially returning, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has made his opinion on the England defender clear.
When asked about Chalobah after Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, he said: “I could see that there was (Axel) Disasi and Tosin (Adarabioyo) on the bench (for Chelsea.) I don’t know if you need (more) if you play with two. I was just reading that Anselmino comes back so they have five (centre-backs).
“I don’t know if they need eight, I don’t know what they are planning. Trevoh is doing very well for us and we are planning with him.”