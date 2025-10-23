Enzo Fernandez's 'surprising' gesture to Estevao epitomises everything Chelsea are striving for

Estevao admitted that he did not expect Enzo Fernandez's selfless gesture in Chelsea's 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax on Wednesday.

It was a comfortable win with five different players scoring for Chelsea in this match.

Still, Estevao's performance likely caught the most attention.

The 18-year-old made his first start in the Champions League, as well as scoring his first goal in the competition from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Estevao did not expect to be the one to take Chelsea's second penalty in the game, and he was grateful for Fernandez's kindness.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"Enzo is a great guy, he gave me the opportunity to take the penalty," the Brazil international told ESPN Brasil.

"I didn't expect (him to let me take it) because he had scored the first goal, I said, 'He'll want to score another.'

"But I looked at him, he gave me the ball, I was very happy. This really reflects our group, very united, very hard-working, we help each other.

"I'm very happy to have helped Chelsea."

To be fair, Fernandez had just scored a penalty minutes before that, and Estevao was the one who won the second penalty, so it makes sense that he was given the chance to take it.

It is still pretty clear, however, that a young talent like Estevao needs some confidence, so allowing him to take the penalty and eventually become Chelsea's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League speaks volumes about this team's positive mentality.

There is also no denying that since his arrival in the summer, Estevao has become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, thanks to his ability to get past defenders.

"I feel very lucky to be his coach because it's exciting, you can enjoy," Enzo Maresca said about Estevao after the game.

"I've said many times that I think the fans pay for their tickets to see players like Cole (Palmer), like Estevao, this kind of player.

"So it's nice we can have players like Estevao, like Cole, players like them."