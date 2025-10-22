Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was present in the team's training session on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Ajax, suggesting a full recovery from his knee injury.

Fernandez missed Chelsea's win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday due to what Enzo Maresca described as a minor injury.

The midfielder previously withdrew from the Argentina squad ahead of their friendly against Puerto Rico through inflammation in his right knee.

Maresca confirmed that Fernandez already returned to training on Monday, but it remains unclear whether he would be available against Ajax.

"We have one more session this afternoon, and then we will decide what we will do with him for tomorrow," the Italian said about Fernandez's injury situation.

"As I said before the Forest game, it (the injury) was not something we had to be overly worried about; it is just to try to protect Enzo and protect any other players we need to protect."

A couple of academy stars were also invited to take part in the training session, including two young midfielders, Reggie Walsh and 15-year-old Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli

Walsh, who has just turned 17 on Monday, was reportedly close to signing a professional contract with Chelsea.

The young midfielder already made his senior appearance for Chelsea this season, in the Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City last month.

However, depending on the game situation, he could also make his Champions League debut on Wednesday.

He made several appearances for Chelsea in the Conference League, including a start in the semifinal tie against Djurgarden, last season.

The match against Ajax will also be special for Jorrel Hato, who joined Chelsea from the Eredivisie side last summer.

It remains unclear whether Hato would start, since Marc Cucurella is still the clear number one at left back, but he may still get an opportunity to play from the bench.