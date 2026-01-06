Enzo Maresca has sent a heartfelt farewell message to Chelsea fans in his first statement following his departure from the club on New Year's Day.

It was less than a week ago that Chelsea confirmed the surprise decision to part ways with former head coach Maresca.

In this period, Chelsea have appointed Calum McFarlane as the caretaker and even announced the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the new head coach.

In the meantime, Maresca had been completely silent until he posted his message on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

IMAGO / News Images

"LEAVE THIS WORLD A LITTLE BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT," the Italian started his caption with a famous quote from Robert Baden-Powell.

"My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League.

"I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be. I want to thank all the Chelsea fans for their support over the last 18 months.

"Support that was crucial to achieving Champions League qualification, winning the Conference League, and winning the Club World Cup. Victories that I will always hold in my heart!

"A special thank you to all the players who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey.

"I wish everyone who has shared every moment with me every success in this second half of the season and in the future.

"Thank you, CHELSEA 💙 from me and my family."

As Maresca pointed out, he led Chelsea to two trophies, including the Club World Cup, whose winners' badge will stay on the players' shirts in the next few years.

It was a class message from the Italian, considering the reported rift between him and the Chelsea hierarchy towards the end of his stint at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca is part of Chelsea history, and no one can take that away from him, but the team will now have to move on under his successor, Rosenior.