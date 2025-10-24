Enzo Maresca claims Joao Pedro is 'playing better' in new Chelsea role

Enzo Maresca has argued that while Chelsea striker Joao Pedro can play in multiple positions, he is at his best when he is not the lone striker up front.

After a superb start to his Chelsea career, in which Joao Pedro provided five goals and two assists in six games in July and August in the Club World Cup and the Premier League, the striker has now hit a slump goalscoring-wise.

He has yet to find the net in his last seven appearances for Chelsea since September.

Chelsea's mostly positive results have played down the striker's goal drought, of course, but if the club are to compete for the trophies, they will have to get such an important attacking piece back on the score sheet.

According to Maresca, Joao Pedro thrives when he has a partner up front.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We know that he can play as a number nine or he can play as a number 10," Maresca said in Friday's press conference when speaking about the Brazil international.

"In both positions, I think Joao is very good, but probably when he has another number nine next to him, he is playing better."

Liam Delap's injury absence has left Joao Pedro as the only experienced striker in the team, with Marc Guiu and Tyrique George being alternative options, in the last few months.

As a result, the former Brighton attacker has played a lot of full 90-minute games during this period as a lone striker.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In last week's win against Nottingham Forest, he got the opportunity of playing behind another striker - in this case, Guiu in the second half - for the first time since Delap picked up the hamstring injury.

The tactical change helped Chelsea secure a 3-0 win after a goalless first half.

Delap's expected return could, therefore, benefit Joao Pedro massively in terms of having another partner to combine with on the pitch, and this could be as soon as next week.

"Yeah, he can be available (possibly to face Wolves)," Maresca said about Delap's injury recovery.