Enzo Maresca made it clear that Axel Disasi's return to first-team training during the international break was a one-off situation, and he will remain with the "second team".

Disasi's surprise appearance in Chelsea's training session a week ago understandably raised some eyebrows.

Before that, the 27-year-old had just featured for Chelsea Under-21s side, so there were rumours of the possibility of his reintegration into Maresca's first-team squad.

An earlier report even claimed that Disasi remained hopeful that Chelsea might relax their stance and allow him to play for the first team again.

Maresca's recent comment, however, suggests that the doors remain closed.

"As I said many times that Axel and Raheem (Sterling) are Chelsea players," the Italian said in Friday's press conference.

"Axel is helping the second team, the younger players.

"We had five or six players here during the break, and Axel was part of some sessions with second-team players, but I think it was just one session with us."

Asked whether Disasi could make a return to the first team, Maresca reiterated: "At the moment, he's helping the second team, working with the second team, and is there with the second team."

To be fair, if last month, Chelsea were missing four centre-backs through injuries and suspension, and Maresca did not turn to Disasi, it is very unlikely he will do so now that he has plenty of options.

Following Benoit Badiashile's recovery from a muscular injury, Levi Colwill is the only Chelsea centre-back on the injury list.

Maresca therefore has six center-back options: Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, and Jorrel Hato.

While training with the academy players is not exactly what Disasi would have hoped for, doing so remains helpful in keeping him fit ahead of the January transfer window.