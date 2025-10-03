Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea are without eight players for Liverpool clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said Chelsea will be without up to eight players for Saturday's home Premier League match against Liverpool.

Despite the much-needed win against Benfica on Tuesday, Chelsea are still in a rough situation in the Premier League, after back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Brighton.

The red cards obviously had a big impact and could still play a part in Saturday's match against Liverpool, with Trevoh Chalobah having to miss the game due to suspension.

In addition to Chalobah, Maresca also confirmed that Cole Palmer remains out, with the club hoping that he could make a return after the upcoming international break.

"Cole is still out," the Italian head coach reiterated in Friday's press conference.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"We have Trev suspended. But we have seven, eight players out for tomorrow.

"I don't have any update at the moment on Cole. We have a meeting this week to see how he is, and then we (will) decide."

Maresca did not specify the names of the others ruled out in this game, but from the club's injury list, it is pretty clear.

Levi Colwill and Liam Delap are out for an extensive period, and so is summer signing Dario Essugo, who underwent thigh surgery in early September.

Then there are centre-back duo; Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo, who missed Chelsea's last two games due to concussion symptoms and a calf issue, respectively.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

More recently, Maresca confirmed that Andrey Santos, who also did not make Carlo Ancelotti's latest Brazil squad, picked up a minor injury before Tuesday's win over Benfica.

These are the likely eight players Maresca referred to in his statement.

While for Liverpool, Arne Slot has confirmed Alisson's absence and two doubts for this weekend.

This is a big game for both sides, who are looking to bounce back after league defeats last weekend.

Chelsea currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, trailing seven points behind sole leaders Liverpool.