'It's painful' - Enzo Maresca confirms latest on Romeo Lavia's Chelsea injury setback

Enzo Maresca has offered an injury update on Romeo Lavia ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolves.

The 21-year-old was forced off in the opening minutes of Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It was a nightmare blow for the Belgium international, who has struggled throughout his time at Chelsea with injuries.

"We feel a shame for him, especially for him," said Maresca on Wednesday night. "He's not able to be fit for a long, long period. We will see now. It's too early to understand what kind of injury. I think it's his quad."

Chelsea have since returned from Azerbaijan to prepare for their fixture against Wolves on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.

The players involved were given a rest on Thursday ahead of their session on Friday afternoon to complete the preparations.

IMAGO / ANP

However, Lavia won't be involved this weekend after Maresca provided the latest on the midfielder's condition.

"We don't have an update at the moment," Maresca told reporters on Friday morning, "so we need to wait some hours to see and do all the checks. It's painful, so we need to do the checks."

The Chelsea head coach added: "It's a shame because we are trying to minimise minutes for him (to reduce the risk of setbacks), but even with that he has an injury again. We need to insist until we find the right solution."

Maresca will need to continue to turn to Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos in the midfield, with Dario Essugo still sidelined through injury.

Chelsea will be hoping Lavia's quad injury isn't a major setback, but the anxious wait continues until they learn the full extent of the problem.