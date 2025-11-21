'Great news' - Enzo Maresca confirms triple Chelsea injury boost for Burnley trip

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that three Chelsea players who nursed some injuries during the international break will be available for Saturday's trip to Burnley.

The news about Cole Palmer's freak toe injury has unsurprisingly got the most attention, but it has not been all bleak for Chelsea ahead of their return to Premier League action.

While Palmer has unfortunately been ruled out, Maresca delivered three good injury news ahead of the trip.

"Moi (Caicedo) came back last night. We haven't seen him yet, but we'll see Moi in a while. But he's good," the Italian said in Friday's press conference.

"Benoit (Badiashile) can be available for tomorrow. That's great news for us.

"Enzo (Fernadnez) and Pedro (Neto) used the break to recover their energy and their injuries. They are both available for tomorrow."

Fernandez and Pedro Neto both had to pull out of international duty to nurse a knee and a groin injury, respectively.

Fernandez has played more minutes than any other player in the squad except for Caicedo, whereas Pedro Neto ranks second among Chelsea attackers in this area, only behind Joao Pedro, so a couple of weeks of rest would only help.

The former has already played in 16 matches (14 starts) for Chelsea so far, while Pedro Neto has played in 15 (13 starts).

Badiashile, on the other hand, has missed out on action since the October international break, missing seven games for Chelsea in this period.

The French centre-back featured in three consecutive matches after making a return from another muscular injury in late September.

Maresca also confirmed that he is considering using a different strategy from what he used against Wolves a couple of weeks ago.

"Yeah, it will be a different game," he explained.

"We know that every game is different. Probably tomorrow we need to use different strategies, different weapons.

"No doubt that it's going to be a tough game, especially after the international break at 12 in the morning.

"It's always a tricky game, and we need to pay attention."