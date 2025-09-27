Enzo Maresca delivers fresh Chelsea injury scare ahead of Brighton clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Joao Pedro had a fitness-related problem earlier this week, despite being available for Saturday's home match against Brighton.

When Joao Pedro did not make the travelling Chelsea squad to face Lincoln in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, it was thought to be a mere rotation from Maresca.

The Blues could have used more firepower up front when they were behind at half-time against Lincoln, but luckily, they still managed to avoid an upset despite Joao Pedro's absence.

Maresca has now assured that the Brazil international is in contention to play against Brighton, but it remains worrying that the player had an issue.

"Joao Pedro and Josh (Acheampong) both had their first session yesterday (Thursday)," the Italian head coach told reporters in Friday's press conference.

"They are both better. Josh is better from being ill, Joao is better from the problem (he had), and they are both available."

After Liam Delap's hamstring injury, Joao Pedro is one of the few striker options at Maresca's disposal, alongside Marc Guiu, who has been recalled from his loan at Sunderland, and Tyrique George, who is naturally a winger.

The 24-year-old's red-hot form has proved crucial so far this season, with two goals and three assists to his name in five Premier League games.

Maresca did not specify what the problem was, so it is hopefully just a minor one, because Chelsea already have plenty of injury issues to cope with at the moment.

For this Brighton game, in particular, Maresca already confirmed several new injury blows, with centre-back duo Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as Cole Palmer, ruled out.

