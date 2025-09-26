Joao Pedro will come up against Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time since leaving for Chelsea when the two clubs meet in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old made the summer switch to Stamford Bridge from Brighton in a deal worth £60m, which saw him help Chelsea to win the Club World Cup, clinching his first trophy for the club.

Pedro has made a positive start to life under head coach Enzo Maresca, who is now relying on the Brazilian due to Liam Delap's hamstring injury.

He has already scored two goals and contributed three assists in his five Premier League appearances this season.

Now Pedro's next target is Brighton, who make the trip to the capital looking for their first away win of the season.

Brighton are well aware of the qualities they have lost since Pedro has departed, with head coach Fabian Hürzeler acknowledging the forward's 'special' attributes.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture, the German admitted: "Joao was a special player for us and it’s not easy to replace him one-to-one but we did it as a team and we did it quite well.

"There's always a process, new players have to step in, new young players with big potential have to step in. They have to prove themselves every weekend that they are ready for that but they need time.

"Second thing, of course, Joao is a special player. He proved it already at Chelsea in the first [few] games. He played well. He scored goals. He's very good in position. He is a game changer for them. We have to defend as a team, as a unit. I'm sure we are capable of doing that."

Chelsea will be needing Pedro to be on his game come kick-off, with the Blues winless in their last two league outings.

Their last victory in the league came in a 2-0 win over Fulham when Pedro and Enzo Fernandez netted to seal the bragging rights in the west London derby.

Victory for Chelsea will offer them confidence heading into a big week. Benfica and Liverpool await next week in the Champions League and Premier League, respectively, and Maresca's side want to be heading into the two matches in a positive mood.

"I think it is a bit early to think that next week will define the season, we are not still, not even in October," said Maresca. "For me it is quite early, for sure we need to continue to grow, continue to improve. I said it many times, it is the main thing for me as a manager."

For now, the focus is on Brighton and although it remains unclear how Pedro will be received by the travelling fans, his aim will no doubt be to play a big, influential role in Chelsea securing all three points.