Enzo Maresca delivers on Marc Guiu promise as Nkunku & Felix Chelsea decision made
Enzo Maresca stood by his words to hand Marc Guiu minutes in the Premier League after his impressive goalscoring record for Chelsea in the Conference League.
The 19-year-old bagged six goals from six appearances in the Conference League league phase to help Chelsea qualify automatically for the last-16 as they continue their quest for silverware this season.
Prior to Saturday's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, Maresca had only given Premier League minutes to the teenager in the opening game of the season against Manchester City. Since then, Guiu has only made the bench six times.
But with the Spaniard's record in Europe, Maresca made clear the forward would be given chances to impress in the league, with Nicolas Jackson the preferred choice to lead the Chelsea attack.
"We have a young striker in Marc Guiu, who is doing very good in the Conference League," responded Maresca when asked whether Chelsea will sign a striker in January if the opportunity presents itself.
"I didn’t give him enough minutes in the Premier League to prove it. Hopefully we can start to give him some minutes very soon."
Although Guiu was only brought on for the final 10 minutes or so at Selhurst Park, Maresca's faith in the youngster proves he is willing to give him a chance, particularly with Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix both being unused substitutes.
It remains to be seen whether Guiu will remain at Chelsea for the remainder of the season. Maresca plans to keep the forward in the squad, however recently confirmed a discussion will take place over his short-term future.
Last month, the Chelsea head coach revealed: “Marc is a bit unhappy as Nicolas and Christopher are doing well. When you’re a number nine and another number nine is doing well, it is a matter of being questioned. It is important that they work hard day by day and then they get a chance.”
He added: "If in this case, Marc’s desire is to get more minutes and to play more, then we see we sit with him and we will decide together."
Chelsea host Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on January 11 and Guiu is likely to be given another chance to lead the line to showcase his qualities.