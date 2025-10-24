Enzo Maresca delivers verdict on Sunderland & Regis Le Bris ahead of Chelsea clash

Enzo Maresca has delivered his verdict on Sunderland and head coach Regis Le Bris ahead of their visit to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Despite having to go through the play-offs to secure a Premier League promotion at the end of last season, Sunderland have caught many by surprise with their start to the season.

Le Bris' side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with 14 points and are only behind fifth-placed Chelsea on goal difference.

Maresca is clearly aware that he will have to prepare for a tough match this weekend.

"I think they have shown since the season started that they are a very good team, they play together, they work together, they play as a team," the Italian said when speaking about Sunderland during Friday's press conference.

IMAGO / News Images

"Also, in terms of results, they have the same points as us, so they are showing how good they are doing since they started.

"And the game, it's a Premier League game, I don't think there is any game that can be easy, they are all difficult games."

Maresca further added that, having spent a season with Leicester City in the Championship, he is still following the competition, including Sunderland's journey to promotion.

"I (have been watching) Sunderland since last season when the new manager arrived," he explained.

"They are doing very good not just from this season but from last season.

Back home tomorrow to host Sunderland. ✊ pic.twitter.com/FrKwm3B657 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 24, 2025

"They play good football, they are quite strong, physically strong, so I really like the way they are doing things."

It is fair to say that Chelsea, who are on a four-game winning streak, are the favourites heading into this match.

That said, Sunderland also won two of their last three games, with the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United before the international break being their only loss since September.

The visitors will also have the advantage of having fresher legs, given Chelsea have only had a few days to rest after the Champions League win over Ajax.

Maresca made a lot of changes in the team in midweek to conserve energy, including moving Estevao's position during the match, so it can hopefully mitigate this issue.