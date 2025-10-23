Enzo Maresca explains tactical change he made to prepare Estevao for Sunderland clash

Enzo Maresca has revealed why he decided to move Estevao Willian into a more central position during Chelsea's 5-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

Having pretty much secured the win over the 10-man Ajax side at half-time with a 4-1 lead, Maresca decided to make three substitutions after the break.

By the 66th minute, he had already used all five of his available substitutions, and Estevao remained on the pitch.

It was clear that Estevao was ready to make his first full 90-minute match for Chelsea.

However, Maresca still made some tactical changes that would allow Estevao to conserve some of his energy, with their Premier League clash against Sunderland on Saturday at the heart of his decision.

"He can play in all (attacking) positions," Maresca told TNT Brasil when asked about Estevao's position change during the Ajax game.

"In the end, he played in the middle because we wanted to limit his running a little bit.

"We have another match in 48 hours."

Estevao started the game on the right flank, before moving to a number 10 position towards the end of the match.

The Brazil international could not add another goal to his tally, but he still had eight shot attempts in the game, and playing more centrally helped him get more chances.

Maresca's comment also suggests that Estevao will likely be involved against Sunderland at the weekend, possibly even keeping his spot in the starting line-up.

"He had fun," Maresca added about the young winger.

"He works so hard, and we're delighted with him, you'd think Enzo (Fernandez) sees it too.

"A teammate giving the ball (for the penalty) to another shows how beautiful the relationship is."