Enzo Maresca makes goalkeeper debate clear as Sanchez & Jorgensen learn Chelsea selection fate
Enzo Maresca has delivered his verdict on Chelsea’s goalkeeper situation as Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez battle it out for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge.
Sanchez has been the preferred choice since Maresca’s arrival at Chelsea, with Djordje Petrovic displacing the Spaniard last season.
Since Petrovic’s loan move to Strasbourg in France, Sanchez has held his place in goal but faces competition from summer signing Jorgensen.
The Dane, who arrived from Villarreal months ago, has impressed when handed the opportunity, making his Premier League debut against Southampton and being ever present in Chelsea’s Conference League campaign.
While Sanchez has saved Chelsea on occasion this season, he has also come under fire for several errors since the start of the season.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Brentford on Sunday, Maresca has made the debate on his goalkeeper selection clear as he revealed who his number one is.
“The idea is not to change,” Maresca revealed, in a blow to Jorgensen’s chances. “But also in that case, we have two keepers who are both good.
“Until they maintain the same level, we are happy with that.”
This comes after Maresca admitted that it would require Sanchez to stop playing the way that he is instructed to be dropped.
Last month, the Italian said: "Yes (Sanchez made mistakes) but he also did so many good things. At the end, it's football. I ask Robert to do that.
"The moment he stops doing that (trying to play out from the back), he is not going to play. If Robert makes a mistake, it's not Robert's problem, it's my mistake because I asked that from Robert.
"I am very happy with Robert and the way he is playing, building from the back. All the goal kicks we have and he passes the ball to Noni, and Pedro, that kind of ball that gives us many times chances to attack. Sometimes you make mistakes but it is not going to change the way we are going to play.."
Maresca will be hoping that Sanchez can produce for the Blues when it really matters as they look to extend their lead in the top four.
Chelsea sit in second place, just four points behind Liverpool, as Maresca has played down his side’s chances of a title challenge.
Jorgensen will have his opportunities to impress and could play a key role in getting a potential first trophy under Maresca at Stamford Bridge as the preferred choice in the Conference League.