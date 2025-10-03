Enzo Maresca has praised Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile, who is likely to start in Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Badiashile's recent injury return has been a huge relief amid the current lack of centre-back options at Chelsea.

Given Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Tosin Adarabioyo's injury absences, Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, and Jorrel Hato are the only four centre-back options for Maresca.

For Saturday's match against Liverpool, in particular, the number even goes down to three with Chalobah having to serve his suspension.

IMAGO / News Images

Maresca, however, clearly does not see Badiashile as just a player to fill the void amid these injuries.

"Since I joined the club, every time I have spoken about Benoit I’ve always said he’s an important player and a very good player," Maresca said in Friday's press conference.

"Unfortunately, he’s been injured a few times since I joined the club, but before the last one, he was almost playing every game at the Club World Cup. Then got injured against Benfica.

"Now he is back and that’s good news for us, his team-mates and especially for him, because when you are out for a long period it’s always a shame."

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

As Maresca pointed out, Badiashile has been very unlucky with injuries that have significantly affected his career at Chelsea.

There is no time to dwell on the past, however, as the big match against Liverpool is approaching fast, and Badiashile is likely to start and be tasked with defending against the likes of Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah.

Thankfully, the France international has already had some minutes under his belt since the injury return, having made an 11-minute cameo against Brighton and played almost a full game against Benfica.